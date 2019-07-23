Christian Walton: Blackburn Rovers sign Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper on loan

From the section

Christian Walton kept a clean sheet in Wigan's 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup in 2017-18

Blackburn Rovers have signed goalkeeper Christian Walton on a season-long loan from Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion.

Walton, 23, joined the Seagulls from Plymouth Argyle in February 2013.

The ex-England Under-19, under-20 and under-21 international spent the past two seasons on loan at Wigan Athletic, keeping 30 clean sheets in 71 appearances for the Latics.

He becomes Rovers' fourth signing of the summer.

