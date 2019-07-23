Eartha Cumings: Bristol City goalkeeper signs new contract

Cumings' contract length has not been disclosed

Bristol City Women goalkeeper Eartha Cumings has signed a new deal with the Women's Super League club.

The 20-year-old, who joined the Vixens from Scottish side Spartans FC in 2018, has previously represented Scotland at under-19 level.

"I'm looking forward to the season ahead and how much further I can push myself," Cumings told the club website.

"We're coming in to a new season off the back of a great year and hopefully as group we can push on again."

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.