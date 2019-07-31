Premier League 2019-20 season: Club-by-club guide

From the section

Champions Manchester City finished one point ahead of Liverpool in last season's table

Club record signings, a number of managerial changes and the introduction of video assistant referees (VAR) - the new Premier League season is almost upon us.

Will Manchester City become the first team since Manchester United in 2009 to win the title three years in a row?

Will European champions Liverpool be crowned champions of England for the first time since 1990 after going so close last season?

Chelsea have a new manager - as well as a transfer ban - while newly promoted Norwich City, Sheffield United and Aston Villa are looking to establish themselves.

Here, BBC Sport assesses each side's preparations...

Arsenal

2018-19 Premier League finish: 5th

FA Cup: Fourth round

Carabao Cup: Quarter-finals

Europa League: Runners-up

Players in: Gabriel Martinelli (Ituano, undisclosed), Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid, loan), William Saliba (Saint-Etienne, £27m*).

Players out: David Ospina (Napoli, £3.1m*), Aaron Ramsey (Juventus, free), Petr Cech (retired), Danny Welbeck (released), Stephan Lichtsteiner (released), Charlie Gilmour (Norwich, free), Julio Pleguezuelo (FC Twente, free), Jordi Osei-Tutu (Bochum, loan), Daniel Ballard (Swindon, loan), Vontae Daley-Campbell (Leicester, undisclosed), Ben Sheaf (Doncaster, loan), Cohen Bramall (released), Xavier Amaechi (Hamburg, £2.25m*).

*Reported cost of player. Officially undisclosed fee.

Summer so far:

Captain Laurent Koscielny refuses to travel on club's pre-season tour of the United States.

Gunners close in on £72m Pepe deal.

Sixteen prominent supporters' groups and bloggers sign a letter calling on owner Stan Kroenke to "reinvigorate" the club.

Key fixtures:

Liverpool (away), Tottenham (home) and Manchester United (away) in opening seven games.

North London derbies against Tottenham are: home on 1 September (16:30 BST); away on 25 April (15:00).

Aston Villa

2018-19 finish: 5th in Championship - promoted via the play-offs

FA Cup: Third round

Carabao Cup: Second round

Players in: Wesley (Club Bruges, £22m*), Tyrone Mings (Bournemouth, £20m), Matt Targett (Southampton, £15m*), Ezri Konsa (Brentford, £12m*), Bjorn Engels (Stade Reims, £9m*), Trezeguet (Kasimpasa, £8.75m), Anwar El Ghazi (Lille, £8m*), Jota (Birmingham City, £4m*), Kortney Hause (Wolves, £3m*), Douglas Luiz (Manchester City, £15m*).

Players out: Gary Gardner (Birmingham, undisclosed), Tommy Elphick (Huddersfield, free), Matija Sarkic (Livingston, loan), Albert Adomah (Nottingham Forest, released), Mark Bunn (released), Ritchie de Laet (released), Alan Hutton (released), Mile Jedinak (released), Ross McCormack (released), Micah Richards (released), Glenn Whelan (released).

*Reported cost of player. Officially undisclosed fee.

Summer so far:

Villa mark their Premier League return by spending £100m-plus on new players.

New signings include Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz from Manchester City for £15m.

Boss Dean Smith promises his side will still play with a winning mentality in the top flight.

Key fixtures:

Seven games in December including Manchester United (away) and Chelsea (away).

Start and finish the season in London - Tottenham on 10 August (17:30) and West Ham on 17 May.

Bournemouth

2018-19 Premier League finish: 14th

FA Cup: Third round

Carabao Cup: Quarter-finals

Players in: Lloyd Kelly (Bristol City, £13m), Jack Stacey (Luton Town, £4m), Philip Billing (Huddersfield, £15m*)

Players out: Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa, £20m), Lys Mousset (Sheffield United, £10m), Connor Mahoney (Millwall, undisclosed), Marc Pugh (released), Mikael Ndjoli (Gillingham, loan), Emerson Hyndman (Atlanta United, loan).

*Reported cost of player. Officially undisclosed fee.

Summer so far:

Key fixtures:

Tough December including games against Liverpool (home), Chelsea (away) and Arsenal (home).

Host newly promoted Sheffield United on the opening Saturday (15:00).

Dan Gosling joined Bournemouth in 2014 from Newcastle

Brighton

2018-19 Premier League finish: 17th

FA Cup: Semi-finals

Carabao Cup: Second round

Players in: Leandro Trossard (Genk, £18m*), Matt Clarke (Portsmouth, £5m*), Taylor Richards (Man City, £2.5m*), Lewis Freestone (unattached, free).

Players out: Bruno (retired), Ales Mateju (Brescia, undisclosed), Will Collar (Hamilton, undisclosed), Anthony Knockaert (Fulham, loan), Alexis MacAllister (Boca Juniors, loan), Ben White (Leeds United, loan), Leo Ostigard (St Pauli, loan), Christian Walton (Blackburn, loan), Jayson Molumby (Millwall, loan), Robert Sanchez (Rochdale, loan), Jan Mlakar (QPR, loan), Viktor Gyokeres (St Pauli, loan), Percy Tau (Club Brugge, loan).

*Reported cost of player. Officially undisclosed fee.

Summer so far:

Boss Chris Hughton is sacked and replaced by ex-Swansea City manager Graham Potter.

Midfielder Leandro Trossard joins from Genk for a reported £18m.

Winger Anthony Knockaert, who played 30 league games in 2018-19, joins Fulham on loan.

Key fixtures:

New boss Graham Potter's first game in charge is at Watford on 10 August (15:00).

April includes home games against Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Burnley

2018-19 Premier League finish: 15th

FA Cup: Fourth round

Carabao Cup: Third round

Europa League: Play-off round

Players in: Jay Rodriguez (West Brom, £10m*), Erik Pieters (Stoke City, £3m*), Joel Senior (Curzon Ashton, undisclosed), Ryan Cooney (Bury, undisclosed).

Players out: Peter Crouch (retired), Jon Walters (retired), Stephen Ward (Stoke, free), Anders Lindegaard (Helsingborg, free), Mark Howarth (released).

*Reported cost of player. Officially undisclosed fee.

Summer so far:

Striker Peter Crouch announces his retirement aged 38.

Striker Jay Rodriguez returns to his hometown club in a £10m deal.

Boss Sean Dyche says he is working with a stronger squad than last season.

Key fixtures:

Start and end the season at Turf Moor against Southampton and Brighton respectively.

Away to Chelsea and Manchester United in January.

Jay Rodriguez scored 31 league goals for Burnley before leaving for Southampton in 2012

Chelsea

2018-19 Premier League finish: 3rd

FA Cup: Fifth round

Carabao Cup: Runners-up

Europa League: Winners

Players in: Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid, £40m*).

Players out: Eden Hazard (Real Madrid, £88m*), Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid, £58m*), Ola Aina (Torino, £8.9m*), Tomas Kalas (Bristol City, £8m*), Jay Dasilva (Bristol City, £2m*), Gary Cahill (released), Fankaty Dabo (Coventry City, free), Rob Green (retired), Todd Kane (released), Nathan Baxter (Ross County, loan), Richard Nartey (Burton Albion, loan), Eduardo (released), Kyle Scott (released), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta, loan), Charly Musonda (Vitesse Arnhem, loan), Nathan (Atletico Mineiro, loan), Daishawn Redan (Hertha Berlin, loan), Ethan Ampadu (RB Leipzig, loan), Jake Clarke-Salter (Birmingham, loan), Matt Miazga (Reading, loan), Lewis Baker (Fortuna Dusseldorf, loan).

*Reported cost of player. Officially undisclosed fee.

Summer so far:

Boss Maurizio Sarri leaves to take over at Italian champions Juventus.

Blues appoint former midfielder Frank Lampard as their new boss.

Club take their appeal against a two-window transfer ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Key fixtures:

Lampard's first match in charge is away to Manchester United on 11 August (16:30).

Face Arsenal away on 28 December before entertaining the Gunners on Wednesday, 22 January.

Crystal Palace

2018-19 Premier League finish: 12th

FA Cup: Quarter-finals

Carabao Cup: Fourth round

Players in: Stephen Henderson (free), Jordan Ayew (Swansea, £2.5m*).

Players out: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United, £50m), Jason Puncheon (released), Julian Speroni (released), Bakary Sako (released), Levi Lumeka (Varzim, undisclosed), Ollie O'Dwyer (Aldershot, free), Joseph Hungbo (released), Tyler Brown (released).

*Reported cost of player. Officially undisclosed fee.

Summer so far:

Palace incensed by Arsenal's approach to sign Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha.

Everton make reported £52m offer for Zaha.

England Under-21 right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka joins Manchester United in a £50m deal.

Key fixtures:

Start at home to Everton - who are interested in signing Zaha.

Two of the final three games are at home to Manchester United and Tottenham.

Wilfried Zaha scored 10 Premier League goals for Crystal Palace in 2018-19

Everton

2018-19 Premier League finish: 8th

FA Cup: Fourth round

Carabao Cup: Third round

Players in: Andre Gomes (Barcelona, £22m), Fabian Delph (Man City, £8.5m*), Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield Town, free).

Players out: Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow, £14m), Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig, £22.5m*), Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint-Germain, £30m*), Phil Jagielka (Sheffield Utd, free), Brendan Galloway (Luton Town, free), Antonee Robinson (Wigan, undisclosed), Jonjoe Kenny (Schalke, loan), Sandro Ramirez (Real Valladolid, loan), Korede Adedoyin (Hamilton, loan), Kieran Dowell (Derby, loan), Joao Virginia (Reading, loan), Luke Garbutt (Ipswich, loan), Josh Bowler (Hull, loan), Ashley Williams (released), Harry Charsley (released), Boris Mathis (released), Mateusz Hewelt (released), Shayne Lavery (released), Jack Kiersey (released), Danny Bramall (released), Joe Hilton (released), Chris Renshaw (released).

*Reported cost of player. Officially undisclosed fee.

Summer so far:

Toffees release designs for new £500m ground.

Club confirm bid - reported to be £52m - for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

Midfielder Fabian Delph signs from Manchester City for a fee of up to £10m.

Key fixtures:

Away to Liverpool on Wednesday, 4 December before hosting the Merseyside derby on 14 March.

December includes Liverpool (away), Chelsea (home), Manchester United (away) and Arsenal (home).

Leicester City

2018-19 Premier League finish: 9th

FA Cup: Third round

Carabao Cup: Quarter-finals

Players in: Youri Tielemans (Monaco, £40m*), Ayoze Perez (Newcastle United, £30m), James Justin (Luton Town, undisclosed), Vontae Daley-Campbell (Arsenal, undisclosed), George Hirst (OH Leuvens, undisclosed), Ali Reghba (Bohemians, undisclosed), Mitchell Clark (Aston Villa, free).

Players out: Shinji Okazaki (Malaga), Danny Simpson (released) Daniel Iversen (Rotherham United, loan).

*Reported cost of player. Officially undisclosed fee.

Summer so far:

Defender Harry Maguire is subject of a £70m offer from Manchester United.

Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans signs from Monaco for a reported club record £40m.

Striker Ayoze Perez signs from Newcastle United for £30m.

Key fixtures:

Last two games of the season are at Tottenham on 9 May and at home to Manchester United on 17 May.

Host Champions League winners Liverpool on 26 December.

Youri Tielemans scored three Premier League goal on loan at Leicester in the second half of 2018-19

Liverpool

2018-19 Premier League finish: 2nd

FA Cup: Third round

Carabao Cup: Third round

Champions League: Winners

Players in: Sepp van den Berg (PEC Zwolle, £1.3m), Harvey Elliott (Fulham, undisclosed).

Players out: Danny Ings (Southampton, £20m), Alberto Moreno (Villarreal, free), Rafael Camacho (Sporting Lisbon, £5m), Sheyi Ojo (Rangers, loan), Marko Grujic (Hertha BSC, loan), Allan Rodrigues de Souza (Fluminense, loan), Kamil Grabara (Huddersfield Town loan), Daniel Sturridge (released), Connor Randall (released), Adam Bogdan (released).

*Reported cost of player. Officially undisclosed fee.

Summer so far:

Boss Jurgen Klopp plays down poor pre-season results.

Reds sign 16-year-old Harvey Elliott from Fulham.

Defender Nathaniel Clyne out for about six months after suffering knee ligament damage.

Key fixtures:

Host champions Manchester City on 9 November and visit Etihad Stadium on 4 April.

Entertain Tottenham on 26 October - the first meeting between the two clubs since the Champions League final.

Manchester City

2018-19 Premier League finish: 1st

FA Cup: Winners

Carabao Cup: Winners

Champions League: Quarter-finals

Players in: Rodri (Atletico Madrid, £62.8m), Angelino (PSV Eindhoven, £5.3m), Zack Steffan (Columbus Crew, £7.2m).

Players out: Fabian Delph (Everton, £8.5m*), Taylor Richards (Brighton, £2.5m*), Vincent Kompany (Anderlecht, free), Patrick Roberts (Norwich City, loan), Jack Harrison (Leeds United, loan), Aro Muric (Nottingham Forest, loan), Zack Steffen (Fortuna Dusseldorf, loan), Philippe Sandler (Anderlecht, loan), Tom Dele-Bashiru (released), Aaron Nemane (released), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa, £15m*), Yangel Herrera (Granada, loan).

*Reported cost of player. Officially undisclosed fee.

Summer so far:

Spain midfielder Rodri joins from Atletico Madrid for a club record £62.8m.

Pep Guardiola hopes winger Leroy Sane stays at the club amid interest from Bayern Munich.

Former Bayern and Barcelona boss Guardiola describes midfielder Phil Foden as the "most talented player" he has seen.

Key fixtures:

Launch the defence of their Premier League title at West Ham on 10 August (12:30).

Host Manchester United on 7 December and visit Old Trafford on 7 March.

Manchester United

2018-19 Premier League finish: 6th

FA Cup: Quarter-finals

Carabao Cup: Third round

Champions League: Quarter-finals

Players in: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace, £50m*), Daniel James (Swansea City, £15m).

Players out: Ander Herrera (Paris St-Germain, free), Kieran O'Hara (Burton Albion, loan), Antonio Valencia (released), Matthew Olosunde (released), James Wilson (released), Regan Poole (released), Dean Henderson (Sheffield United, loan).

*Reported cost of player. Officially undisclosed fee.

Summer so far:

Forward Romelu Lukaku left out of friendly amid Inter Milan interest.

United make £70m offer for Leicester City defender Harry Maguire.

Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka joins in £50m deal.

Key fixtures:

Host rivals Liverpool on 19 October and visit Anfield on 18 January.

Manchester derby dates: away v City (7 December), home (7 March).

Newcastle United

2018-19 Premier League finish: 13th

FA Cup: Fourth round

Carabao Cup: Second round

Players in: Joelinton (Hoffenheim, £40m), Kyle Scott (unattached, free), Jake Turner (Bolton Wanderers, undisclosed).

Players out: Ayoze Perez (Leicester City, £30m), Joselu (Alaves, undisclosed), Dan Barlaser (Rotherham United, loan), Liam Gibson (Grimsby Town, loan), Mohamed Diame (released), Cal Roberts (released), Josef Yarney (released), Tyrique Bartlett (released).

*Reported cost of player. Officially undisclosed fee.

Summer so far:

Manager Rafael Benitez leaves saying the club do not share his vision.

Steve Bruce is appointed new head coach on a three-year contract.

Magpies sign striker Joelinton from Hoffenheim for a club record £40m fee.

Key fixtures:

Bruce's first league match in charge is at home to Arsenal on 11 August (14:00).

Host Liverpool on the final day of the season on 17 May.

Norwich City

2018-19 finish: 1st in Championship - promoted as champions

FA Cup: Third round

Carabao Cup: Fourth round

Players in: Sam Byram (West Ham, £750,000), Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle, £350,000*), Daniel Adshead (Rochdale, £300,000*), Rocky Bushiri (KV Oostende, £100,000), Archie Mair (Aberdeen, undisclosed), Rob Nizet (Anderlecht, undisclosed), Josip Drmic (Borussia Monchengladbach, free), Charlie Gilmour (Arsenal, free), Patrick Roberts (Man City, loan), Ralf Fahrmann (Schalke, loan), Reece McAlear (Motherwell, undisclosed).

Players out: Marcel Franke (Hannover 96, undisclosed), Nelson Oliveira (AEK Athens, free*), Carlton Morris (Rotherham United, loan), Mason Bloomfield (Crawley Town, loan), Ciaren Jones (Eastbourne Borough, loan), Josh Coley (Dunfermline Athletic, loan), Sean Raggett (Portsmouth, loan), Savvas Mourgos (Dordrecht, loan), James Husband (Blackpool, loan), Ben Marshall (released).

*Reported cost of player. Officially undisclosed fee.

Summer so far:

Right-back Sam Byram arrives from West Ham for £750,000.

Goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann joins on a season-long loan deal from German club Schalke.

Switzerland striker Josip Drmic signs on a three-year contract.

Key fixtures:

Mark their return to the Premier League with a match at Liverpool on 9 August (20:00).

Last match of the season is at defending champions Manchester City on 17 May.

Sheffield United

2018-19 finish: 1st in Championship - promoted

FA Cup: Third round

Carabao Cup: First round

Players in: Lys Mousset (Bournemouth, £10m), Callum Robinson (Preston, £6m*), Luke Freeman (QPR, £5m*), Phil Jagielka (Everton, free), Ravel Morrison (unattached, free), Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest, undisclosed), Dean Henderson (Manchester United, loan).

Players out: Paul Coutts (released), Martin Cranie (released), Conor Washington (released), Daniel Lafferty (released), Caolan Lavery (released) Nathan Thomas (Gillingham, loan), Rhys Norrington-Davies (Rochdale, loan), Jake Eastwood (Scunthorpe, loan), Oliver Greaves (Barrow, loan), Tyler Smith (Bristol Rovers, loan), Nathan Thomas (Carlisle, loan), Regan Slater (Scunthorpe, loan).

*Reported cost of player. Officially undisclosed fee.

Summer so far:

The owners of firms running the Blades embroiled in a High Court battle.

Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson rejoins on a season-long loan.

Boss Chris Wilder signs new three-year contract.

Key fixtures:

January includes Liverpool (away), Arsenal (away) and Manchester City (home).

Mark their return to the Premier League at Bournemouth on 10 August (15:00).

Southampton

2018-19 finish: 16th

FA Cup: Third round

Carabao Cup: Fourth round

Players in: Danny Ings (Liverpool, £20m), Che Adams (Birmingham City, £15m), Moussa Djenepo (Standard Liege, £14m*).

Players out: Matt Targett (Aston Villa, £11.5m*), Jordy Clasie (AZ Alkmaar, undisclosed), Steven Davis (Rangers, free), Alfie Jones (Gillingham, loan), Jack Rose (Walsall, loan), Kingsley Latham (Havant and Waterlooville, loan), Alex Cull (Totton, loan), Harry Hamblin (Bath City, loan).

*Reported cost of player. Officially undisclosed fee.

Summer so far:

Striker Danny Ings completes £20m move from Liverpool.

Mali winger Moussa Djenepo joins from Standard Liege.

Forward Che Adams signs from Birmingham for a reported £15m.

Key fixtures:

Entertain Liverpool and Manchester United in their first two home games.

Away to Chelsea on 26 December and entertain Tottenham on New Year's Day.

Danny Ings scored seven goals in 24 Premier League games on loan at Southampton last season

Tottenham

2018-19 finish: 4th

FA Cup: Fourth round

Carabao Cup: Semi-finals

Champions League: Runners-up

Players in: Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon, £53.8m), Jack Clarke (Leeds, £8.5m*), Kion Etete (Notts County, £200,000*).

Players out: Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid, £20m), Vincent Janssen (Monterrey, £6.3m*), Jack Clarke (Leeds, loan), Luke Amos (QPR, loan), Michel Vorm (released), Dylan Duncan (released), Charlie Freeman (released), Tom Glover (released), Connor Ogilvie (released), Jamie Reynolds (released).

*Reported cost of player. Officially undisclosed fee.

Summer so far:

Boss Mauricio Pochettino says he is "not in charge" of transfers and believes his job title should be changed from manager to coach.

France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele joins from Ligue 1 Lyon for a club record £53.8m.

Harry Kane scores from halfway line against Juventus.

Key fixtures:

North London derbies against Arsenal are: away on 1 September (16:30 BST); home on 25 April (15:00).

Meet Liverpool for the first time since the Champions League final on 26 October at Anfield.

Watford

2018-19 finish: 11th

FA Cup: Runners-up

Carabao Cup: Third round

Players in: Craig Dawson (West Brom, £5.5m*), Bayli Spencer-Adams (Arsenal, free), Tom Dele-Bashiru (Man City, free).

Players out: Obbi Oulare (Standard Liege, undisclosed), Jerome Sinclair (Venlo, loan), Marc Navarro (Leganes, loan), Ben Wilmot (Swansea, loan), Michael Folivi (Wimbledon, loan), Alex Jakubiak (Gillingham, loan), Miguel Britos (released), Tommie Hoban (released).

*Reported cost of player. Officially undisclosed fee.

Summer so far:

Key fixtures:

Away at Arsenal on the final day of the season.

Two of their three games in September are: Arsenal (home) and Manchester City away).

West Ham

2018-19 finish: 10th

FA Cup: Fourth round

Carabao Cup: Fourth round

Players in: Sebastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt, £45m*), Pablo Fornals (Villarreal, £24m*), Roberto (Espanyol, free), David Martin (Millwall, free).

Players out: Marko Arnautovic (Shanghai SIPG, £22.4m), Lucas Perez (Alaves, £2.21m*), Pedro Obiang (Sassuolo, £8m), Sam Byram (Norwich City, £750,000), Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz, undisclosed), Marcus Browne (Middlesbrough, undisclosed), Josh Pask (Coventry City, free), Jordan Hugill (QPR, loan), Adrian (released), Andy Carroll (released), Samir Nasri (released), Toni Martinez (released), Moses Makasi (released), Noha Sylvestre (released), Vashon Neufville (released), Nathan Trott (Wimbledon, loan), Martin Samuelsen (FK Haugesund, loan).

*Reported cost of player. Officially undisclosed fee.

Summer so far:

Hammers sign striker Sebastien Haller in a club record deal worth up to £45m.

Forward Marko Arnautovic completes move to Chinese side Shanghai SIPG for £22.4m.

Midfielder Robert Snodgrass signs a new one-year extension.

Key fixtures:

Host champions Manchester City on opening Saturday of the season (12:30).

Face Chelsea away on 30 November before entertaining the Blues on 4 April.

Sebastien Haller scored 20 goals in the Bundesliga and Europa League for Eintracht Frankfurt last season

Wolves

2018-19 finish: 7th

FA Cup: Semi-finals

Carabao Cup: Third round

Players in: Raul Jimenez (Benfica, £30m), Patrick Cutrone (AC Milan, £16m), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht, £12m*), Hong (Yeovil Town, undisclosed), Raphael Nya (Paris St-Germain, undisclosed), Tsun Dai (Oxford United, undisclosed), Jesus Vallejo (Real Madrid, loan), Patrick Cutrone (AC Milan, £16m).

Players out: Kortney Hause (Aston Villa, £3m*), Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Shrewsbury, undisclosed), Pedro Goncalves (FC Famalicao, undisclosed), Joao Dias (FC Famalicao, undisclosed), Ryan Leak (Burgos, undisclosed), Helder Costa (Leeds, loan), Christian Herc (Viktoria Plzen, loan), Ryan Giles (Shrewsbury, loan), Ivan Cavaleiro (Fulham, loan), Rafa Mir (Nottingham Forest, loan), Michal Zyro (released), Carlos Heredia (released), Ben Goodliffe (released), Aaron Hayden (released), Diego Lattie (released) Enzo Sauvage (released).

*Reported cost of player. Officially undisclosed fee.

Summer so far:

Spanish centre-back Jesus Vallejo joins on a season-long loan from Real Madrid.

AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone joins for £16m.

joins for £16m. Defender Kortney Hause moves to rivals Aston Villa for a reported £3m.

Key fixtures:

Face Tottenham (home), Manchester City (home) and Liverpool (away) in December.

End the season at Chelsea on 17 May.