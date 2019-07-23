Hatem Abd Elhamed: Neil Lennon says Celtic set to sign Israel defender

Hatem Abd Elhamed was a regular for Hapoel Be'er Sheva last term

Celtic are poised to complete the signing of defender Hatem Abd Elhamed, manager Neil Lennon has confirmed.

Lennon said a deal had been agreed pending a medical, with work permit and visa applications also outstanding.

He also confirmed that Abd Elhamed, who has one cap for Israel, can play as a right-back or central defender.

"We think he's a good player. Strong defensively, very quick and I think he'd be a very good addition," Lennon said of the Hapoel Be'er Sheva player.

"In his last three seasons, he's played very well at a very good level. I'm really impressed with what I've seen of him."

Abd Elhamed, 28, joined Hapoel Be'er Sheva in 2017 from domestic rivals Ashdod, and played 27 times last season as they finished third in the Israeli top flight.

He has also had spells in Belgium with Charleroi and Gent, and in Romania with Dinamo Bucharest.

Meanwhile, Lennon also confirmed that the club had cancelled a trial for former Leicester City right-back Danny Simpson in the light of Abd Elhamed's signing.