Nabil Fekir joins Real Betis from Lyon in £17.7m deal

Nabil Fekir came on as a substitute for France in their 4-2 win over Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final

Spanish side Real Betis have signed France attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir on a five-year deal from Lyon for an initial 19.75m euros (£17.7m).

Liverpool were in talks to sign the 26-year-old in a 60m euro (£52.75m) move last summer but the move collapsed.

The deal for Fekir, who had entered the final year of his Lyon deal, includes 10 euros (£9m) in add-ons and a 20% sell on clause.

He came on as a France substitute in their World Cup final win over Croatia.

Having come through the youth ranks at Lyon, he played nearly 200 matches for them and scored 69 goals.

"With the arrival of Fekir, Real Betis acquire creativity, great technique, shooting ability and attacking edge," said a Betis statement.

Lyon added: "Olympique Lyonnais thank Nabil for all he has brought to the club, for his professionalism and especially for his involvement in the professional group as team captain."