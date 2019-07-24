Transfer window: Bale, Lukaku, Zaha - the big deals that could go through

Media playback is not supported on this device Pogba, Neymar, Maguire & what’s going on at Arsenal?

Transfer deadline day is getting closer but there are still plenty of big moves that could go through.

For some, it's been a merry-go-round. Will he go? Will he stay? All will be answered by the time the transfer window closes for English clubs at 17:00 BST on Thursday, 8 August.

Here are a few of the major issues that are yet to be sorted...

Where will Bale end up?

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has denied showing disrespect to Gareth Bale following on-going transfter talk

Where will he go? How much will he cost? Why are Real Madrid so keen to get rid of him?

These are the questions being asked as Wales international Gareth Bale's future in Spain has become the focal point of the transfer window.

The winger joined Real Madrid for a then world record fee of £85m when he moved from Tottenham in September 2013. He has since won La Liga and four Champions League trophies - scoring twice, including a spectacular overhead kick, in the European final victory over Liverpool in 2018.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane said this week Bale is "very close to leaving" and revealed the 30-year-old refused to go on as a substitute in Sunday's pre-season defeat by Bayern Munich in Houston. Bale did play and score in a subsequent friendly against Arsenal but Zidane added that, despite the appearance, 'nothing has changed'.

According to reports, Chinese Super League club Beijing Guoan are keen to sign Bale and Paris St-Germain have discussed a potential swap deal involving Brazil forward Neymar. Manchester United's interest is thought to have cooled.

Is Lukaku heading to Italy?

Romelu Lukaku chatting to teammate Anthony Martial and Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic at the end of their pre-season match

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has been heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan all summer but no deal has been agreed...yet.

Inter's bid of £53.9m was rejected by United on Saturday shortly before the two clubs faced each other in a pre-season match.

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte had already admitted Lukaku was a player he "liked" and reiterated after their defeat on Saturday that he felt Lukaku could "improve the team".

The 26-year-old missed both of United's tour matches in Australia because of injury before sitting out Saturday's match in Singapore.

United signed Lukaku for £75m from Everton two years ago and felt the Inter bid fell way short of their valuation of the striker.

One in, one out at Spurs?

Danny Rose (left) has been linked with a move away from Spurs, while Ryan Sessegnon (right) is being linked with a transfer from Fulham

Another player who has dominated the headlines this summer is Tottenham full-back Danny Rose.

The 28-year-old admitted in June he was unsure of his future and was allowed to stay in England to pursue potential interest from other clubs as the first-team squad flew to Asia for a pre-season tour.

Juventus have been linked with Rose, while other reports suggest Tottenham will make a move for Fulham defender Ryan Sessegnon if the left-back does leave.

Sessegnon, who is currently receiving treatment on a hamstring injury, has just one year left on his contract at Craven Cottage.

Liverpool, Paris St-Germain, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund have all been linked with the promising 19-year-old.

Can Palace keep hold of Zaha?

Wilfried Zaha scored in Crystal Palace's 3-2 win over Arsenal in April

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha said he wanted to leave the club this summer and favoured a move to Arsenal.

The Ivory Coast international would be a big loss to Palace, who have already seen talented full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka make a £50m move to Manchester United.

Arsenal submitted an opening bid of about £40m earlier this month but Palace were only interested in offers approaching £80m for Zaha, who signed a new five-year contract last summer. Since then, Arsenal boss Unai Emery has said that the club are still trying to sign some "very big, very expensive players".

However, they could face competition. Recent reports suggest Bayern Munich have emerged as surprise candidates after failing to land Manchester City's Leroy Sane and Real Madrid's Bale.

Is Maguire on the move?

Harry Maguire played 31 Premier League games for Leicester last season

Leicester defender Harry Maguire has been linked with Manchester United for the entire summer but the Foxes have no intention of selling.

United backed away from talks last year as they felt the 26-year-old's £70m price-tag was excessive but they returned to make a bid for the same value earlier this month.

The England defender has expressed his wish to play at a higher level but Leicester now believe he is worth more than £70m, with manager Brendan Rodgers saying their valuation is yet to be met.

Some reports now suggest an £80m deal has been secured but will Maguire join United before the summer is out or are there any other options?

Do Man City need a Kompany replacement?

Taylor Harwood-Bellis played for Manchester City at the pre-season Premier League Asia Trophy competition

Well, a move to Manchester City is also an option for Maguire.

The Premier League champions need to replace long-standing captain Vincent Kompany, who left after 11 years at the end of last season to join Belgian side Anderlecht as player-manager.

City boss Pep Guardiola has kept quiet when asked about centre-backs but recently hinted 17-year-old Taylor Harwood-Bellis may be moved into the first-team squad.

The club have Aymeric Laporte, John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi to call upon and Guardiola has said versatile midfielder Fernandinho is also an option in the centre-back role.

Laporte also thinks Fernandinho can fill the void and if City don't bring in another defender, that's likely to be the case.

And what about a few other big names?

Paul Pogba (left), Laurent Koscielny (left centre), Mesut Ozil (right centre) and Leroy Sane (right)

There's also the small matter of Paul Pogba.

The Manchester United midfielder has struggled to hit the heights he achieved at former club Juventus and has been linked with a move away from England this summer.

There has been speculation about Pogba's Old Trafford future after he spoke of finding "a new challenge" in June, while his agent has said the France international wants to leave.

In July, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Pogba has "never been a problem" and claimed there is an "agenda" against the player.

Meanwhile, cross-city rivals Manchester City are hoping German winger Sane will remain at the club despite Bayern's interest.

Guardiola said his former employers have been talking about their interest "for a long time" but told reporters last week he had not spoken to anyone from the German club over a potential deal.

The Bundesliga champions previously said they would make a bid for the 23-year-old.

Elsewhere, Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil will not be joining Turkish club Fenerbahce, after they said it was not viable from an "economic" point of view for them to sign him.

In January, manager Emery said he was "not thinking" about Ozil leaving, but wanted more consistency from the player.