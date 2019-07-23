Oldham Athletic: Benin striker Desire Segbe Azankpo signs one-year contract

  • From the section Oldham
Senegal forward Sadio Mane (left) greets Benin's forward Desire Segbe Azankpo during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final
Desire Segbe Azankpo (centre) did not make an appearance for Benin during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Oldham Athletic have signed striker Desire Segbe Azankpo on a one-year deal from Slovak Super Liga club FK Senica.

The 26-year-old has been capped five times by Benin and was part of their squad that reached the quarter-finals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Most of Azankpo's career has been spent in French football having started out with Metz B but he has also had a spell in Luxembourg's top flight.

He becomes League Two Oldham's eighth signing of the summer.

