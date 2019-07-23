Scottish Gossip: Kieran Tierney, Stevie May, Rangers, Celtic, St Johnstone, Hibs, Hearts,

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Kieran Tierney is set to remain at Celtic as Arsenal and Napoli both abandon their efforts to sign the left-back. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Arsenal have decided against making a further move for Kieran Tierney after having a third bid rejected by Celtic. (Daily Record)

Rangers could be forced to pay Mike Ashley's Sports Direct company millions of pounds in their long-running High Court fight over merchandise rights. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen have agreed to terminate Stevie May's contract to pave the way for the striker's return to St Johnstone. (Daily Express, print edition)

Hibernian striker Oli Shaw, 21, is a transfer target for English duo Wigan and Barnsley. (Sun)

Rangers received a £250,000 fee from Genclerbirligi for winger Daniel Candeias, who completed his switch to Turkey yesterday. (Sun)

Ibrox managing director Stewart Robertson says funds are still available to boost Steven Gerrard's Rangers squad. (Daily Record)

Steven Naismith will sign a Hearts deal before the league opener with Aberdeen as he steps up his recovery from knee surgery but Ryan Edwards is to leave Tynecastle for Burton Albion. (Sun)

Celtic have pulled the plug on a possible move for former Leicester City full-back Danny Simpson after agreeing a deal for Hatem Abd Elhamed. (Sun)

French rivals Brest and Dijon are in a transfer race to sign Rangers' frozen out winger Eros Grezda. (Sun)

Aberdeen forward Nial McGinn says new contracts for manager Derek McInnes and assistant Tony Docherty provides more motivation for silverware and Europa League success.(Evening Express)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is challenging Scott Wright to step up and nail down a regular place in his starting line-up. (Times), subscription required)

Lille manager Christophe Galtier has admitted he's an admirer of Jozo Simunovic after being linked with the Celtic defender. (Sun)

Recent Hibernian arrival Josh Vela reveals he was forced to dip into his own savings to pay the mortgage after going five months without pay at former club Bolton. (Daily Record)

Former Hearts midfielder Ian Black claims to have turned down Hibs on four separate occasions during his career - including once after beating the Easter Road side in the 2012 Scottish Cup final. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Partick Thistle are still hopeful of signing Australian winger Mitch Austin in the next 48 hours despite a hold-up in signing off his medical. (Herald)

Dundee United have agreed to sell Rachid Bouhenna to Romanian club Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe and will allow fellow defender Callum Booth to join Bury. (Daily Express, print edition)

A Falkirk football supporter has been cleared of a racism accusation in court - prompting the the club to issue an official apology. (Falkirk Herald)

OTHER SPORT

Bob MacIntyre turns down the chance to make his PGA debut in Nevada after his top 10 finish at The Open. (Scotsman, subscription required)