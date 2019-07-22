Scotland U19 Women 0-4 Netherlands U19 Women: Scots finish without a point
Scotland ended their Women's Under-19 Championship campaign without a point as the Netherlands inflicted a third straight defeat on the hosts.
Lynn Wilms tucked in the opener for the Dutch with a near-post finish.
And Marisa Olislagers netted with a half-volley for their second before the half-time interval in Paisley.
Lieske Doorn added two late goals for the Netherlands as they finished as Group A runners-up to set up a semi-final meeting with Germany.
Winners France, who drew 3-3 with Norway in Glasgow, will take on Group B runners-up Spain in Thursday's other last-four match.