Daniel Iversen: Leicester goalkeeper joins Rotherham on season-long loan

Daniel Iversen helped Oldham beat Premier League Fulham in the third round of the FA Cup in 2018-19

Rotherham United have signed Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old is a former Denmark Under-21 international spent last season on loan with League Two side Oldham, making 49 times appearances.

"I'm really happy to sign here," he told the club website.

"I played in League Two last year and I think it's a good match for me to come to League One now and show what I can do."

