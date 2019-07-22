Jack Grimmer, Jacob Gardiner-Smith and Giles Phillips: Wycombe Wanderers sign trio

From the section

Jack Grimmer helped Coventry win promotion to League One via the play-offs in 2018

Wycombe have signed free agents Jack Grimmer and Jacob Gardiner-Smith after successful trials and QPR defender Giles Phillips on a season-long loan.

Defender Grimmer, 25, has signed a two-year contract after being released by Coventry City earlier this summer.

Midfielder Gardiner-Smith, 22, who has signed a one-year deal, came through the academy of Russian side Zenit St Petersburg.

American Phillips, 22, joined the R's in 2017 but is yet to make his debut.

