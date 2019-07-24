Andy Scott: Swansea City appoint new head of recruitment

Andy Scott led Brentford to the League Two title in 2008-09

Former Watford sporting director Andy Scott has been appointed Swansea City's new head of recruitment.

Ex-Brentford manager Scott, 46, left Vicarage Road in April after 17 months with the Premier League club.

He will head a new-look recruitment team being assembled by Swansea chairman Trevor Birch.

Scott initially joined Watford as UK football recruitment director having impressed in a similar role at Brentford.

The announcement of his appointment follows the addition of Steve Rands as head of performance analysis.

Former forward Scott helped bring the likes of Neal Maupay and Ollie Watkins to Griffin Park before leaving the Bees for the Hornets in November 2017. He was promoted to sporting director a year later.

Epsom-born Scott played in the Premier League for Sheffield United and had loan spells at Chesterfield and Bury before moving on to Brentford, Oxford and Leyton Orient.

Swansea chairman Trevor Birch (R) wants to build a new recruitment team to work alongside head coach Steve Cooper

He began his coaching career at Orient in 2005 before a four-year spell as Brentford manager, where he won the League Two title.

Scott also managed Rotherham United and Aldershot before joining Brentford's scouting team in 2015.

Swansea are rebuilding their recruitment set-up following the resignation of chairman Huw Jenkins last February and the departure of head of recruitment Kyle Macaulay, who followed manager Graham Potter to Brighton in May.

The Championship club have made a number of high-profile errors in the transfer market in recent years, having previously become known for shrewd business.

Birch stated earlier this month that Swansea will be looking at free transfers and loan deals this summer as they continue to readjust following relegation from the Premier League in 2018.

Steve Cooper's one signing to date was former Queens Park Rangers left-back Jake Bidwell, but the Swans head coach wants more new faces.