Fourth substitute allowed in extra-time in SPFL play-offs

St Mirren and Dundee United's Premiership play-off final went to extra-time before the Buddies won on penalties

Teams will be allowed to use a fourth substitute in extra-time in Scotland's end of season play-offs.

The Scottish Professional Football League have announced the move, bringing the matches in line with their League and Challenge Cup competitions.

The Scottish FA's Scottish Cup also allows an additional sub in extra-time.

Meanwhile, Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson and Hamilton chairman Les Gray have returned to the SPFL board.

They join Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows and replace Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell and Dundee managing director John Nelms in representing the Premiership.

Dunfermline Athletic chairman Ross McArthur and Ayr United secretary Graham Peterkin replace Warren Hawke, formerly of Greenock Morton, and Falkirk's Martin Ritchie in representing the Championship and Leagues One and Two are now represented by Brechin City's Ken Ferguson instead of Stranraer's Iain Dougan.

Burrows and the new board members serve alongside SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster, chairman Murdoch MacLennan and independent non-executive director Karyn McCluskey.