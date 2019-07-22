Bolton Wanderers: Oldham Athletic cancel their pre-season game against Trotters

Bolton were relegated from the Championship last season

Financially-stricken Bolton Wanderers have had a third pre-season match cancelled after Oldham Athletic chose to find another opponent for Saturday.

Wanderers, who have been in administration since 13 May, had already called off matches against Chester and Preston.

It comes after a group of Wanderers players expressed discontent over the protracted takeover of the club.

Oldham cancelled "due to the doubt of the original fixture going ahead".

Bolton's players said they had been without pay for "20 weeks" and received no communication from the administrator.

Oldham are yet to name new opposition for Saturday, although BBC Radio Manchester reports they are expected to take on Stockport County instead.

Bolton, who kick off their season against Wycombe Wanderers in 12 days' time, have not revealed any possible alternative fixture.

It is the second successive season in which Bolton's pre-season preparations have been hampered by abandoned fixtures.

In July 2018, the Trotters' friendly against St Mirren was called off after players went on strike over unpaid wages and bonuses.

Strike action was then repeated during a season in which they were relegated from the Championship.

The players refused to train for 48 hours in April in protest at staff not being paid, while their league fixture against Brentford in May was called off after they refused to play until they were paid the wages they were owed.

In last week's players' statement it is said the delay in salary payment and continued uncertainty about the club's future has caused them "mental and emotional" stress.