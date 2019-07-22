Kazenga LuaLua: Luton Town re-sign winger

Kazenga LuaLua first joined Luton in September 2018 as a free agent after leaving Sunderland

Winger Kazenga LuaLua has rejoined Luton Town less than three weeks after the club said he declined a contract offer to stay at Kenilworth Road.

The 28-year-old former Newcastle United and Brighton forward helped Luton win promotion to the Championship last term, scoring three goals in 28 games.

Luton boss Graeme Jones said LuaLua's Championship experience with Brighton, QPR and Sunderland will be invaluable.

"He hasn't got a mental step to take whether he's good enough," said Jones.

"He is my type of player, because he opens teams up with his individual talent and we need that and we need a mixture of everything.

"Sometimes you can have a talented player that doesn't want to work back, but Kaz is the opposite of that, he is prepared to be a team player."

The length of LuaLua's deal with the Hatters has not been disclosed.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.