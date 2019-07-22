Blackburn Rovers: Midfielder Lewis Travis signs new four-year deal

Lewis Travis in action for Blackburn in pre-season
Lewis Travis made his first-team debut in December 2017 with Rovers in League One

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Lewis Travis has signed a new four-year contract with the Championship side.

The 21-year-old, who joined Rovers from Liverpool at the age of 17, also has a further 12-month option on his deal at Ewood Park.

Last season Travis established himself as a regular, making 31 appearances.

News of his deal comes after he scored the equaliser in Blackburn's 1-1 pre-season friendly draw with Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday.

