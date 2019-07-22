Champions League: New Saints could face Red Star Belgrade or HJK Helsinki

The New Saints overcame Feronikeli in the last round

The New Saints will take on either Red Star Belgrade or HJK Helsinki in the Champions League third qualifying round if they can overcome FC Copenhagen.

Saints host Copenhagen on Tuesday.

If Saints are eliminated by Copenhagen, then they will face either Iceland's Valur Reykjavik or Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgrad in Europa League qualifying ties.

The Champions League third qualifying round first leg is scheduled for 6/7 August with the return on 13 August.