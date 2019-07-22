Champions League: Celtic could face Maccabi Tel-Aviv or Cluj

Dan Petrescu is back at Cluj for a second spell as head coach

Celtic will play Israeli side Maccabi Tel-Aviv or Cluj of Romania in the Champions League third qualifying round should they overcome Nomme Kalju.

The Scottish champions host the Estonians in the first leg on Wednesday while Cluj host Maccabi.

Cluj won Liga 1 for the fifth time last season - and second season in a row - and have Dan Petrescu as head coach.

Maccabi topped the Israeli Premier League for a 22nd time, but it was their first title since 2015.

More to follow.