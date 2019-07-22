Marvin Kokos: Oldham Athletic sign former Marseille youth-team product

Oldham's finished 14th in League Two last season

Oldham Athletic have signed former Marseille youth-team product Marvin Kokos on a two-year contract following a trial spell at Boundary Park.

The 18-year-old, who plays as a striker or winger, joins from French side Gazélec Ajaccio on a deal that has an option for a third year.

He played against Rochdale in the Ernie Cooksey Trophy and was also involved in the pre-season tour of Morocco.

Oldham named Laurent Banide as their new head coach in June.

The former Monaco boss has taken over a side that finished 14th in League Two last season.

