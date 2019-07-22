Gary Deegan: Cambridge United midfielder out with blood poisoning

Gary Deegan has missed Cambridge's pre-season tour of Scotland

Cambridge United midfielder Gary Deegan will be out for a "considerable time" as he recovers from blood poisoning, manager Colin Calderwood has confirmed.

The Irishman, 31, has spent 10 days in hospital after three operations to deal with the condition.

"Poor old Gary has had a real serious condition, which has been sorted out this week," Calderwood said.

"All that work that he's done through the summer, and his life, has really been put on hold."

Former Shrewsbury, Southend and Coventry player Deegan made 45 appearances for the League Two U's last season.

In 2017, he played three games with a broken foot before finally succumbing to the injury.

"It'll be a considerable time I think and he's got to wait until everything settles down in his body a little bit," Calderwood told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"From a personal point of view, with his wife being pregnant and him in a hospital, it's tough."