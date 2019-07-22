Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tierney, Aberdeen, St Johnstone, Motherwell

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Arsenal are preparing a third bid for Celtic's Kieran Tierney that will offer more cash up front after having a £25m offer, which incorporated add-ons dependent on the English Premier League club qualifying for the Champions League, rejected for the 22-year-old Scotland left-back. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Israel head coach Andreas Herzog has stepped in to help Hatem Abd Ethamed complete his £1.6m transfer to Celtic from Hapoel Be'er Sheva, writing to the Scottish FA to back the right-back's case for a work permit as he has only been capped once for his country. (Daily Express, print edition)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has confirmed that winger Daniel Candeias has travelled to Turkey ahead of his proposed move to Genclerbirligi, with the 31 year-old expected to undergo a medical on Monday. (Scottish Sun)

Columbus Crew have agreed to sign midfielder Chris Cadden, who is out of contract with Motherwell, with the two clubs ready to battle over compensation for the 22-year-old who will be initially loaned to Oxford United by the Major League Soccer club. (Daily Express, print edition)

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright will step up his search for a striker after watching his side squander a number of chances in their 2-1 home defeat by Ross County in the Scottish League Cup on Sunday. (The Scotsman)

Stevie May's agent watched from stands as the striker's former club, St Johnstone, missed a number of chances in front of goal in their 2-1 League Cup defeat by Ross County and with the Aberdeen 26-year-old being allowed to find a new club. (Scottish Sun)

Ryan Kent, who remains a Rangers target after his loan spell last season, was a second-half substitute for Liverpool in Sunday's 2-1 pre-season friendly defeat by Sevilla after starting on Friday against Borussia Dortmund. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland international Scott McTominay believes he can increase his number of Manchester United appearances from 22 last season despite the English Premier League club being linked with £55m Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes. (Daily Mirror)

Dundee United are considering two offers for Algerian defender Rachid Bouhenna - former Tannadice manager Csaba Laszlo wants him for Romanian club Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe, while Saudi Arabian outfit Abha are also interested. (Scottish Sun)

Southend United have offered a trial to Joe Shaughnessy after the 27-year-old centre-half rejected a new contract with St Johnstone. (Scottish Sun)

Nomme Kalju look likely to travel to Scotland on Monday without head coach Roman Kozhukhovskyi and their star player, defender Andriy Markovych, because the Ukrainian pair will head to Paris to collect a UK visa ahead of their Champions League qualifier's first leg against Celtic. (Scottish Sun)

Airdrieonians manager Ian Murray was given a public caution as his side held on for all three points in a contentious 3-2 Scottish League Cup win over Clyde after he protested substitute David Goodwillie's 75th minute penalty. (The Herald)

OTHER GOSSIP

Robert MacIntyre, the 22-year-old Scottish golfer who finished sixth in his Open debut at Royal Portrush, will celebrate with a night straight back at shinty training in Oban. (Daily Record)