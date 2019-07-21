Anthony Knockaert: Fulham sign Brighton winger on initial loan deal

Anthony Knockaert scored four goals in 36 games for Brighton last season

Fulham have signed Brighton winger Anthony Knockaert on a season-long loan, with a view to a permanent deal.

The Frenchman, 27, spent three-and-a-half years at Brighton, scoring 27 goals in 139 appearances.

Former Leicester player Knockaert was named the EFL's Championship Player of the Year in 2017 as Albion won promotion to the Premier League.

"It feels amazing to be here. It just feels great to get this done and for me to be a Fulham player," he said.

"I have come here with the clear intention to get promoted and I want to help in any way that I can."

The clubs have agreed an undisclosed fee for Knockaert, with a permanent move to Scott Parker's side expected to go through next summer.

He also reached the Premier League with Leicester in 2014, spending six months with Belgian club Standard Leige before returning to England with Brighton in 2016.

Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan told the club website: "Anthony's been one of our top targets for the past several years, and I'm thrilled that he's come to Fulham to play for our great supporters."

