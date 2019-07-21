Scottish League Cup: St Johnstone all but out after 3-2 loss to Ross County, Airdrie edge Clyde 3-2

Ross County striker Billy Mckay missed a first-half penalty before tucking away the rebound

Ross County effectively ended St Johnstone's Scottish League Cup last-16 hopes with a comeback win in Perth.

The Dingwall side are now all but guaranteed to reach the knockout stage after a third straight victory.

Scott Tanser's early penalty gave the hosts an early lead in the all-Premiership tie but Billy Mckay scored twice for County before the break to leave Saints pointless in Group B.

Elsewhere, Airdrieonians beat Clyde 3-2 in Group F.

The eight group winners and the four best runners-up all advance to join Scotland's four European representatives in the next round.

Sloppy Saints leave Wright raging

St Johnstone, clearly fired up to make amends for their opening defeat by League One Montrose, dominated the first half and could have been out of sight. Instead they went in at the break 2-1 down.

The hosts took the lead with an early Tanser penalty after Chris Kane was taken out in mid-air by a clumsy swipe from County defender Keith Watson.

With Murray Davidson's breaks from midfield a constant danger, Saints were full of threat but lacked finishing finesse.

Danny Swanson botched a great chance after being picked out unmarked by Davidson's cutback and then Michael O'Halloran clipped the inside of the post from a tight angle.

County had offered little but were level on the half-hour when Jason Kerr barged into Ross Stewart to concede a soft penalty. Mckay bundled it home at the second attempt after Zander Clark had saved his initial attempt.

And it was 2-1 on the stroke of half-time when Blair Spittal split the defence with a lovely pass and McKay slipped the ball past Clark into the bottom corner.

County showed greater threat after the restart, with Stewart and Sean Kelly forcing Clark into saves and Joe Chalmers fizzing a shot wide.

Saints, though, should have equalised when Kane was sent haring clean through. The striker shot straight at Ross Laidlaw, sparking fury from manager Tommy Wright who booted a bag of drinks on the touchline.

Clyde comeback falls short

Confusion reigns before Clyde's first goal

Airdrie got their first win in Group F to leave fellow League One side Clyde - without a home for the day - still without a point.

The match was played at Hamilton's Fountain of Youth Stadium due to Broadwood being unavailable as Clyde install a new artificial pitch.

And the 'hosts' looked down and out when Ally Roy's double, including a penalty, and an Adam Eckersley strike had Airdrie 3-0 up. David Goodwillie's double, one from the spot, set up a frantic finale but Airdrie held on.

