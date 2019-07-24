Quiz: Can you name Celtic's top scorers in Champions League qualifying?

Champions League second qualifying round, first leg: Celtic v Nomme Kalju Venue: Celtic Park Date: July 24 Time: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app

Celtic are back in Champions League action on Wednesday night with the first leg of their second-round qualifier against Nomme Kalju of Estonia.

It's a well-trodden path for the Parkhead club, who have played 64 qualifying matches since the Champions League launched in the 1990s.

Nine players have scored four or more goals for Celtic across those 32 ties - can you name them inside two minutes?