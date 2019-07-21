Celtic, Rangers & Aberdeen to learn potential Euro opponents

From the section

Celtic's potential opponents include Maribor or Qarabag, should they beat Nomme Kalju

Scotland's European hopefuls will learn their potential opponents when the Champions League and Europa League draws are made in Nyon on Monday.

Celtic, seeded in Champions League qualifying, could face Maribor or Qarabag among others in the third round of qualifying.

In the Europa League, should both progress, Rangers may be drawn against English Premier League club Wolves.

Aberdeen could be in line to face PSV Eindhoven or Eintracht Frankfurt.

Celtic, fresh from their victory over FK Sarajevo, take on Estonian side Nomme Kalju in their second qualifying round tie.

Rangers set up a reunion with 2017 conquerors Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg by cruising past Gibraltans St Joseph's.

And Aberdeen face Chikhura Sachkhere of Georgia after surviving a scare to see off RoPS in Lapland.

Champions League

Seeded teams

Ajax (NED)

Celtic (SCO) or Nomme Kalju (EST)

Copenhagen (DEN) or The New Saints (WAL)

GNK Dinamo (CRO) or Saburtalo (GEO)

Bate Borisov (BLR) or Rosenborg (NOR)

Apoel (CYP) or Sutjeska (MNE)

Unseeded teams

PAOK (GRE)

Qarabağ (AZE) or Dundalk (IRL)

Maribor (SVN) or AIK (SWE)

Crvena Zvezda (SRB) or HJK Helsinki (FIN)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) or CFR Cluj (ROU)

Valletta (MLT) or Ferencvaros (HUN)

Rangers and Aberdeen are gunning for places in the Europa League group stage

Europa League

Group 3

Seeded teams

Wolves (ENG) /Crusaders FC (NIR)

Legia Warszawa (POL)/KuPS Kuopio (FIN)

KAA Gent (BEL)/FC Viitorul (ROU)

FC Midtjylland (DEN)

AZ Alkmaar (NED)/BK Häcken (SWE)

Unseeded teams

AEK Larnaca FC (CYP) / PFC Levski Sofia (BUL)

FC Pyunik (ARM) / FK Jablonec (CZE)

FC DAC 1904 Dunajská Streda (SVK) / Atromitos FC (GRE)

Rangers FC (SCO) / FC Progrès Niederkorn (LUX)

FC Mariupol (UKR)

Group 4

Seeded teams

PSV Eindhoven (NED) / FC Basel 1893 (SUI)

Connah's Quay Nomads FC (WAL) / FK Partizan (SRB)

FC Flora Tallinn (EST) / Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

HNK Rijeka (CRO)

AS Jeunesse Esch (LUX) / Vitória SC (POR)

Unseeded

Fehérvár FC (HUN) / FC Vaduz (LIE)

FK Haugesund (NOR) / SK Sturm Graz (AUT)

Malatyaspor (TUR) / NK Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)

FC Chikhura Sachkhere (GEO) / Aberdeen FC (SCO)

FK Ventspils (LVA) / Gzira United FC (MLT)