Lys Mousset: Sheffield United sign Bournemouth striker for club record £10m

Lys Mousset made 71 appearances, mainly as a substitute, for Bournemouth

Premier League newcomers Sheffield United have signed French striker Lys Mousset from Bournemouth for a club record £10m

Mousset passed a medical on Friday and has signed a three-year contract.

The 23-year-old is the Blades' fifth signing of a summer window during which they have broken their transfer record three times.

"It is a fantastic bit of business for us in the current market," manager Chris Wilder told the club's website.

"Lys is big, quick and a different type of threat at the top of the pitch to what we already have."

Mousset joined Bournemouth from Le Havre in 2016 for a reported £5.7m. He made 71 appearances for the Cherries - mainly as a substitute - and scored five goals.

"I'm very happy," said the former France Under-21 international. "[Chris Wilder] wanted me to come here last year but Bournemouth said no. Now I'm here. It's a huge club."

Sheffield United, who finished second in the Championship last season, have already brought in forwards Luke Freeman and Callum Robinson since winning promotion, as well as midfielder Ravel Morrison and defender Phil Jagielka.

