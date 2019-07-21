Eddie Nketiah scores twice as Arsenal beat Fiorentina on US pre-season tour

Nketiah has impressed in Arsenal's pre-season tour

Forward Eddie Nketiah scored twice as Arsenal beat Italian side Fiorentina 3-0 in the International Champions Cup in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Boss Unai Emery opted for a youthful side spearheaded by the 20-year-old Englishman, who scored the winner against Bayern Munich this week.

"His progress is impressive - we want progress with every player," said Emery.

Joe Willock completed Arsenal's third win of their four-match US tour.

They play Real Madrid in Landover, Maryland on Tuesday

"[Nketiah] has a very good attitude and he needs experience, minutes and confidence," Emery added.

The youngster opened the scoring in the 15th minute, before substitutes Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexandre Lacazette combined to set up an unmissable chance for him to make it two in the 65th minute.

'I'm happy to wait' - Emery on transfers

Arsenal are close to completing the £27m signing of Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba (left)

Emery said after the match: "We are waiting. We have very good players - very good young players.

"Really I am [patient] because we want the best solution. Some players are very expensive and we are waiting for this possibility. We don't want to go to the second line of players.

"We are aware we need to improve some players in this squad. I want to sign one, two, three or four players - but only if we can be sure they are coming to improve our team.

"There are a lot of names. The club is working."