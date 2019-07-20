Africa Cup of Nations: Algeria celebrate win with thousands of fans in Algiers

Tens of thousands of fans welcomed Algeria's victorious Africa Cup of Nations team back home on Saturday for a parade in the capital city Algiers.

They beat Senegal 1-0 in Cairo on Friday to win their first title since 1990.

Captain Riyad Mahrez, the Manchester City winger, and his team-mates were greeted by Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui.

The bus was decorated with two stars to mark a second Cup of Nations triumph.

The words "we are proud of you" were written on the side of the bus in Arabic and Amazigh, the North African country's two official languages.

"This victory will very certainly breathe new life into the country," said Kheireddine Zetchi, the president of the Algerian football federation.