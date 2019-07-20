Football gossip: Caroll, De Gea, Janssen, Trezeguet, McNeil

From the section

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is weighing up a move for striker Andy Carroll. The 30-year-old Englishman is a free agent after being released by West Ham in June. (Sun on Sunday)

Tottenham and Netherlands striker Vincent Janssen, 25, is set to complete a move to Mexican side Monterrey early next week. (Football London)

Arsenal are interested in signing Juventus and Italy forward Moise Kean, 19, and have made contact with his agent. (Mail on Sunday)

Watford are in talks with Rennes over a potential deal for 21-year-old Senegal forward Ismaila Sarr. (Sky Sports)

Aston Villa are set to complete the signing of Kasimpasa and Egypt forward Trezeguet, 24, in a deal worth an initial £8.75m. (Sunday Telegraph)

Crystal Palace have held talks with Liverpool over the potential transfer of 28-year-old right-back Nathaniel Clyne. The Eagles want the Englishman to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who joined Manchester United in June. (Mail on Sunday)

Saint-Etienne's French defender William Saliba, 18, will have a medical at Arsenal on Tuesday before a £28m move. (Sunday Mirror)

Tottenham will have to pay £67m if they are to sign Real Betis and Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso, 23, this summer. (Evening Standard)

Spain's David de Gea, 28, has agreed a new six-year contract with Manchester United which will make him the world's highest-paid goalkeeper. (Sunday Telegraph)

Sheffield United and Aston Villa are both interested in signing Brentford striker Neal Maupay. The 22-year-old Frenchman is one of the Blades' key targets this summer. (Sun on Sunday)

Celtic and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, 22, has agreed personal terms with Arsenal. (Football Insider)

Newcastle are interested in signing Burnley's English winger Dwight McNeil, 19, in a deal worth £15m. (Sun on Sunday)

Tottenham have offered England left-back Danny Rose, 29, to Spanish champions Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish)

However, Italian champions Juventus are also interested in signing the experienced defender. (Sunday Mirror)

West Ham have been offered New York Red Bulls and USA centre-back Aaron Long. The 26-year-old has a £4m release clause in his current contract. (Sky Sports)