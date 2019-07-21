Sherwin Seedorf on stepping out of Clarence's shadow at Motherwell

Clarence Seedorf played more than 300 games for AC Milan and also captained them

Sherwin Seedorf believes Motherwell is the place where he can finally step out of the shadow of his iconic surname.

The 21-year-old winger has had to contend with comparisons with Dutch star Clarence, a distant relative, throughout his football career.

But, after netting his first senior goal and claiming an assist since moving to Fir Park on a two-year deal, he is ready to show what he can do.

"I met him [Clarence] when I was really young," he told BBC Scotland.

"It's a distant relationship, it's like an uncle's uncle or something like that. I don't really speak with him.

"I'm always saying 'I'm Sherwin Seedorf, not Clarence Seedorf' if you understand. I'm trying to show myself and not just my last name.

"At the moment, I want to keep going and reach the top. It's so good. I'm improving and working really hard. If we keep improving like this, I think we can go really far."

Seedorf, who made the switch to the Scottish Premiership after a year at Wolverhampton Wanderers, is one of several newcomers to Fir Park who have instantly impressed.

As well as the former Feyenoord academy player, the likes of Jake Carroll, Jermaine Hylton and Declan Gallagher have helped Motherwell to a 100% start in the Scottish League Cup, including Friday's 4-0 rout of Greenock Morton.

He acknowledges his prior knowledge of Scottish football - or the dialect - has provided a steep learning curve, but the Suriname-born attacker has been bold in what he hopes to achieve this campaign.

"Everything - from trophies to becoming a better player," he said.

"There's still things to improve on. We are working towards it. I love it here. I didn't know much about Scottish football, to be honest. I spoke to the coaches and they gave me a really good feeling about the way they play and the way it is here.

"It's different compared in Holland or England, but I feel like I can be at my top here and get myself working as hard as I can.

"These boys help me. The accents are different, but I'm trying to learn it. Some guys speak so quickly and I am like 'What are you saying?'.

"The boys are great with me though. I have no complaints."