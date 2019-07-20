Hatem Abd Elhamed: Celtic agree terms for Israel defender

Hatem Abd Elhamed has been capped once by Israel

Celtic have agreed a fee with Hapoel Be'er Sheva for Hatem Abd Elhamed, the Israeli club have announced.

The 28-year-old defender, capped once by Israel, will have a medical and wait for the approval of a work permit.

Abd Elhamed, who joined Hapoel Be'er Sheva in August 2017, is a right-back but can also play as a centre-half.

He has had spells in Belgium with Charleroi and Gent, and in Romania with Dinamo Bucharest, while he has also played for Ashdod in his homeland.

Celtic have signed Christopher Jullien, Boli Bolingoli Mbombo and Luca Connell so far this summer.