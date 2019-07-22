The New Saints v FC Copenhagen (Tue)

New Saints beat Feronikeli in the second leg of the first qualifying round after a 2-2 draw at Park Hall

Champions League second qualifying round first leg: The New Saints v Feronikeli Venue: Park Hall, Oswestry Date: Tuesday, 23 July Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Shropshire and BBC Sport Website.

The New Saints manager Scott Ruscoe faces a "test" against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League qualifiers.

Saints progressed to the second qualifying round after a 3-2 aggregate win over Kosovan side Feronikeli.

Ruscoe's men are at home in the first leg and face a club who have an impressive European pedigree.

"It will be a great European evening, not just for the players but for the club and the people who run the football club," Ruscoe said.

"It's a test but if you asked the players would you rather be playing Copenhagen or going to Slovan Bratislava, where we've been before then I'm sure I know what the answer would be."

Saints' opponents won the 2018-19 Danish Superliga after finishing 11 points clear of second placed Midtjylland, who Saints lost to in last season's Europa League.

Copenhagen are managed by Stale Solbakken, who spent just over six months in charge of Wolves during the 2012-13 season.

"Their team is full of internationals, who are really competent footballers. They are well drilled and all know their jobs," Ruscoe said.

Stale Solbakken was sacked as Wolves manager after an FA Cup defeat by Luton in January 2013

"They were 2-0 down in their home game against Odense and could have been 3-0 down before they scored their goal straight after.

"Timings of goals change games, it certainly did for them and they won it 3-2 which shows a strong mental side to their game as well, not just an excellent football side."

Saints' second leg win over Feronikeli should see Wales retain four European places next season.

And with domestic rivals Connah's Quay securing a shock aggregate win over Kilmarnock in the Europa League, Ruscoe says the results are a boost for the Welsh Premier League.

"It shows we are going in the right direction and we are doing the right thing," Ruscoe told BBC Sport Wales.