Exeter 1-3 Swansea City

By Rob Phillips

BBC Sport Wales football correspondent

George Byers
Swansea City's George Byers in action during the pre-season win at Exeter City

Bersant Celina's two goals put Swansea City on the road to a comfortable 3-1 win over Exeter City in their pre-season friendly at St James' Park.

Celina flighted a superb free kick to open the scoring after 11 minutes,

The former Manchester City midfielder then tapped home following a Barry McKay cut back 10 minutes later.

Nathan Dyer extended the lead after the interval before the League Two outfit pulled a goal back through Nicky Law's penalty.

Spanish striker Borja Baston had a late outing for the Swans - his first senior appearance for the club since May 2017.

