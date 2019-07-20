Aaron Hughes: Former NI captain enjoying the 'freedom' of retirement

Hughes passed the 100-cap mark for Northern Ireland at Euro 2016

Former Northern Ireland captain Aaron Hughes has said he is in no rush to decide what he is going to do next after retiring last month.

The 39-year-old won 112 international caps and holds the appearance record for a Northern Ireland outfield player.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Summer Club while at Royal Portrush to watch The Open, Hughes said he was enjoying the freedom of retirement.

"I wanted to take a few months to literally do nothing," he said.

"I have barely looked at a pre-season football result at all because my mind is switched off from it - I just want to take a break.

"I want to get away with the kids on holiday for a few weeks before they go back to school and, for now, I'm not worried too much about what's next.

"There are a few things that I have an interest in or might want to try my hand at, but for now I just want to enjoy my free time."

Dallas 'helped' Hughes make retirement announcement

Dallas missed out on promotion to the Premier League with Leeds last season

Hughes' final club was Hearts, after beginning his playing career at Newcastle United and also playing in England's top flight for Aston Villa and Fulham.

The defender announced his retirement to the Northern Ireland players and coaching staff in the changing room after their Euro 2020 qualifier win over Belarus on 12 June.

However, he revealed that the announcement only came after some encouragement from team-mate Stuart Dallas.

"To be honest I hadn't really planned on saying anything because I didn't know what the best time would be," Hughes explained.

"It was Stuart Dallas who said 'you have to say something' so he started calling everyone back into the dressing room and they were all sitting looking at me.

"I felt I was going to have to say something and I suppose it was a good opportunity because everyone was in the changing room together and on the back of a great result.

"It made it a nice moment to say thank-you and farewell, though it was a bit emotional and I thought I was going to choke up a few times."

'Young players are making an impact'

Hughes paid tribute to Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill after retiring

Hughes, who played for Northern Ireland at Euro 2016, said it was the lure of international football that encouraged him to keep playing until he was 39, but that his body would not allow him to play any longer.

He added that he has been encouraged by the young players who have come into the Northern Ireland squad in recent years.

"Club football hasn't been easy for the last few years but the focus was always on playing for Northern Ireland at the Euros and trying to qualify for the World Cup," said Hughes, who in 2012 reversed his original retirement from international football.

"Even though we didn't make it to the World Cup I'm glad I stayed on, but I can no longer trust my body. Small injuries were becoming bigger and it was getting harder to keep up with all the young lads.

"For a long time we had nobody coming through at the right level, but now the young players are coming into the team, making an impact and staying there.

"It's a good thing to see and it bodes well for the future."