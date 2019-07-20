Callum Evans: Port Vale sign ex-Macclesfield Town defender

Callum Evans played for Manchester United's under-19 and under-23 sides but never made a senior appearance

Port Vale have signed defender Callum Evans on a one-year deal following his departure from Macclesfield Town by mutual consent.

Evans, 23, is reunited with boss John Askey, who he previously worked with at the Silkmen, winning promotion into the English Football League.

The ex-Manchester United academy player has played 49 senior games, including 18 for Macclesfield last season.

"I've had Callum before, he's got a decent pedigree," said Askey.

"He's from Bristol but he was at Manchester United as a youngster. He played for me when we got promoted and he's only 23 so there's more to come from him."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.