Bolton Wanderers cancel second friendly game amid off-field issues

Bolton Wanderers have now called off two pre-season fixtures this summer

Bolton Wanderers have cancelled a second friendly fixture, as they are unable to fulfil Tuesday's game against Preston North End at Leyland.

It follows last Friday's called-off pre-season match at Chester.

Wanderers players issued a statement last week expressing their discontent at the delays to a takeover of the League One club.

In that statement the players said they had been without pay for "20 weeks" and no communication with the adminstrator.

North End have scheduled a fixture with Accrington Stanley, at the same ground and on the same date, as a replacement.

"The football club would like to apologise for any inconvenience this will cause," the Wanderers statement said.

"Wanderers supporters who have purchased tickets for this fixture are asked to contact the Ticket Office from 09:00 BST on Monday."

Bolton's administrators have been in control of the club since May when the club appeared in the High Court over a £1.2m unpaid tax bill.

In July 2018, Bolton's pre-season friendly against St Mirren was called off after players went on strike over unpaid wages and bonuses.

The players previously refused to train for 48 hours in April in protest at staff not being paid while their league fixture against Brentford in May was called off after players refused to play until they were paid the wages they were owed.

In last week's players' statement, which makes no mention regarding the Chester friendly, it is said the delay in payment and protracted takeover has caused them "mental and emotional" stress.