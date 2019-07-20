Sari van Veenendaal: Atletico Madrid sign ex-Arsenal Women goalkeeper

Media playback is not supported on this device 'She is keeping the US at bay' - Van Veenendaal makes double save

Atletico Madrid Women have signed Netherlands goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal following the expiry of her deal with Arsenal.

The 29-year-old was named Golden Glove winner at the 2019 Women's World Cup, and picked up a runners-up medal after the 2-0 final defeat by the USA.

She played 12 games for the Gunners last season, and leaves the Women's Super League side after five seasons.

"Atleti has proven its worth in women's football," Van Veenendaal said.

"The club offers me the best conditions to continue developing as a goalkeeper. I can't wait to start."

