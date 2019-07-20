Newcastle 1-0 West Ham: Steve Bruce watches from stands as Magpies win in Shanghai

Yoshinori Muto's goal was Newcastle's first in the Premier League Asia Trophy

New Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce watched from the stands as his side beat West Ham United 1-0 in the Premier League Asia Trophy.

Bruce was not allowed on the touchline in Shanghai because of a visa issue, but saw an encouraging performance.

Striker Yoshinori Muto scored the only goal in the first half, guiding home Jamie Sterry's cross from the right.

West Ham improved after half-time but Felipe Anderson's header that clipped the bar was as close as they came.

Bruce's appointment has been unpopular with some Newcastle fans but, after taking training this week, he saw his side produce a much-improved showing from their 4-0 defeat by Wolves in their opening game of the tournament on Wednesday.

The Magpies changed to a 3-5-2 formation and should have taken the lead through 19-year-old striker Elias Sorensen before Muto's goal, but the Dane shot over from six yards.

The win means Newcastle finish third in the Premier League Asia Trophy, with Manchester City playing Wolves in the final later on Saturday.