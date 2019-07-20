Scottish Gossip: Alfredo Morelos, James Tavernier, Stevie May, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers are bracing themselves for a big money bid from Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt for last season's top scorer Alfredo Morelos. (Daily Record)

Rangers captain James Tavernier is a transfer target for Newcastle United. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Stevie May is set for Kilmarnock talks as Aberdeen grant permission for the striker to speak to their Premiership rivals. (Daily Record)

Israeli club Hapoel Be'er Sheva have confirmed that defender Hatem Abd Elhamed is on his way to Celtic. (Sun)

Ross County aim to sign a goalkeeper by the end of this week to provide short-term cover from Nathan Baxter who is scheduled to return from Chelsea once he recovers from a dislocated shoulder. (Press & Journal)

Hearts captain Christophe Berra, 34, insists he will never turn his back on Scotland and has had talks with national head coach Steve Clarke. (The National, print edition)

Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday is desperate to lay ghosts of Progres Niederkorn to rest in the next round of Europa League qualifying. (Sun)

Rangers forward Andy Dallas is open to another loan move if it will bring him closer to starring in the Ibrox first team. (Herald)

Scotland defender David Bates is still in Hamburg's plans despite reports in Germany suggesting he could leave. (Daily Record)