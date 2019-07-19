Scottish League Cup: Motherwell and Dundee Utd cruise to big wins

Jermaine Hylton scored on his home debut for Motherwell

Motherwell continued their ruthless start to their season with a 4-0 rout of Morton in the Scottish League Cup.

James Scott turned in a rebound early on before slamming high into the net to put the hosts in a commanding position at a damp Fir Park.

Home debutant Jermaine Hylton added a third with a cute finish late on while Liam Donnelly made it four.

In the night's other match, Lawrence Shankland was on target as Dundee United defeated Cowdenbeath 3-0.

The eight group winners and the four best runners-up all advance to join Scotland's four European representatives in the last 16.

No Turnbull hangover for rampant Well

To say Motherwell supporters wouldn't have known what to expect going into this season would be an understatement. First they had to cope with losing top talent and talisman David Turnbull to Celtic in a £3.25m move, then they had to contend with the deal falling through and Turnbull being sidelined through injury for months.

Then add in nine new signings.

However, as influential as the 20-year-old is to merit his high price tag, faces old and new continue to shimmer in his absence in the fledgling moments of the season.

Raw academy kid Scott demonstrated his talent with two instinctive finishes, one a tap-in and the other a crashing shot from 10 yards. He easily could have had a hat-trick.

Five of Stephen Robinson's new recruits started the game and each of them impressed, particularly the electric Sherwin Seedorf on the left. And on the other side, man-of-the-match Hylton, who followed up his stunning goal against Queen of the South last weekend with another perfectly-placed effort here.

By the time Donnelly thundered a drilled shot underneath Sam Ramsbottom, Morton's 280 fans had seen enough.

The Cappielow club slip into second in Group E on three points with two games to play, while Motherwell sit top with seven goals and two clean sheets.

United surge top

Summer signings Sporle and Shankland netted for Dundee United

Dundee United's new signing Shankland was the star of the show as they surged past Cowdenbeath at Tannadice.

The former Ayr United striker was the architect of Adrian Sporle's first-half opener, a perfect slide-rule pass for the Argentine to lift high into the net.

Shankland would get on the scoresheet himself after the break, guiding a looping header high into the net. Louis Appere nodded in late on to complete the victory.

What's next?

Just three Premiership teams are in action on Saturday across 12 fixtures. Hamilton Academical host Partick Thistle in what is arguably the tie of the day, with Thistle aiming to keep up their 100% record and make it three wins from three.

Jim Goodwin's St Mirren make the short trip to K Park to face East Kilbride, while Hibernian host Alloa Athletic.