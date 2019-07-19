Scott Wilson: Oldham Athletic sign Macclesfield Town striker

From the section

Scott Wilson joined Macclesfield from National League rivals Eastleigh in July 2017

Oldham Athletic have signed striker Scott Wilson on a free transfer from League Two rivals Macclesfield Town.

The 26-year-old played a crucial role in helping the Silkmen avoid relegation last season, scoring 11 goals as he finished as the club's top scorer.

Wilson was also their top scorer in 2017-18, with his 14 goals helping win promotion from the National League.

He signed a two-year deal in June 2018, but a statement on the club's website said he had left by "mutual consent".

Wilson has agreed a one-year contract with the Latics.

