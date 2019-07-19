Scott Wilson: Oldham Athletic sign Macclesfield Town striker

  • From the section Oldham
Scott Wilson joined Macclesfield from Eastleigh in July 2017
Scott Wilson joined Macclesfield from National League rivals Eastleigh in July 2017

Oldham Athletic have signed striker Scott Wilson on a free transfer from League Two rivals Macclesfield Town.

The 26-year-old played a crucial role in helping the Silkmen avoid relegation last season, scoring 11 goals as he finished as the club's top scorer.

Wilson was also their top scorer in 2017-18, with his 14 goals helping win promotion from the National League.

He signed a two-year deal in June 2018, but a statement on the club's website said he had left by "mutual consent".

Wilson has agreed a one-year contract with the Latics.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you