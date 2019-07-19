Josh Heaton: St Mirren release £75,000 defender after two games in a year

Josh Heaton was signed by Alan Stubbs last summer

St Mirren have announced Josh Heaton has left the club after making just two appearances during his year in Paisley.

The defender, 22, made the £75,000 move to the Scottish Premiership newcomers from Darlington in the Buddies' biggest transfer in over 25 years.

However, after two League Cup appearances last July, he did not feature again.

"The club would like to wish Josh all the best for his future career," said a St Mirren statement.