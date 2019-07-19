Wydad Casablanca: Moroccan club appoints Manojlovic as head coach

Zoran Manojlovic, the new coach of Wydad Casablanca

Moroccan champions, Wydad Casablanca, have appointed Zoran Manojlovic as head coach for the next two seasons, to replace Tunisian veteran Faouzi Benzarti.

Benzarti, who guided Wydad to their 20th league title and to the controversial 2019 African Champions League final, is now in charge of Etoile du Sahel.

54-year-old Manojlovic previously reached the African Champions League semi-final with Angola's Primeiro de Agosto in 2018.

The Serbian met his new players on Wednesday at a training session at the Benjaloun Stadium and promised Wydad's supporters that he would continue the successful achievements of the Reds in the domestic league and also in the African Champions League.

"I have seen the videos of Wydad's fans, and I think they are one of the best supporters in the world. I will work hard to make them happy," Manojlovic told reporters.

"I am happy to engage with Wydad Casablanca for the next two seasons. Negotiations with President Said Naciri only lasted five minutes. He promised me the best conditions of work and asked me to do everything to win titles," he added.

Wydad's supporters and administration will expect the new manager to lead a title defence in the Moroccan league and also to win the Champions League title.

His appointment was a suggestion from Wydad's former coach John Toshack, who has been appointed as the club's sporting director.