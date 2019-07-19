Kenneth Zohore: West Bromwich Albion sign Cardiff City striker for undisclosed fee

Kenneth Zohore first joined Cardiff on loan from Belgian club KV Kortrijk in February 2016

West Bromwich Albion have completed the signing of striker Kenneth Zohore from Championship rivals Cardiff City for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old Dane joins on a four-year contract.

Head coach Slaven Bilic told Albion's website: "He is a player who has got more than a bit of everything. He's strong. He has pace. He has good skill.

"He knows the league. He knows the country. He's got good experience, but he's still got room to improve."

The Denmark Under-21 international has signed on the day Salomon Rondon left The Hawthorns to sign for Rafael Benitez at Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang.

Zohore scored one goal in 20 Premier League games last season as the Bluebirds were relegated.

He scored a total of 24 goals in 101 appearances for the Welsh club.

