Salomon Rondon: West Brom striker follows Rafael Benitez to China

Rafael Benitez left Newcastle earlier this summer because they did not share "his vision"

West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon has followed Rafael Benitez to China to join his former Newcastle United manager at Super League side Dalian Yifang.

The 29-year-old has moved for an undisclosed fee.

Venezuela international Rondon spent last season on loan with the Magpies and scored 11 goals in 33 appearances.

He signed for the Baggies in the summer of 2015, playing 120 games and scoring 28 goals.

