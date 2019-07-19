Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

French club Lille are set to launch a £5m bid for Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic. (Sun)

Celtic are poised to make Hatem Abd Elhamed their fourth summer signing after striking a £1.7m deal for the versatile Hapoel Be'er Sheva defender. (Daily Mail)

Daniel Candeias is set to quit Rangers for Turkish side Genclerbirligi because he isn't up for the fight for a first team place at Ibrox, says manager Steven Gerrard. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes hails teenage duo Lewis Ferguson and Dean Campbell after last night's Europa League win against RoPS in Finland. (Daily Record)

Celtic will do everything they can to keep "pivotal" Callum McGregor at the club should Brendan Rodgers attempt to take the player to Leicester City, says manager Neil Lennon. (Herald)

Aidan White will step up his bid for full fitness by getting another outing in Hearts' closed-doors friendly against Cambridge United tomorrow but manager Craig Levein says teenager Aaron Hickey is in pole position to start the season at left-back. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Hibs striker Jason Cummings has been told he's free to leave Nottingham Forest, despite having 12 months remaining on his contract. (Scotsman)

Former Partick Thistle directors Jacqui Low, Alan Rough and Michael Robertson issue a joint statement defending their stewardship of the club ahead of a proposed takeover by NewCity Capital. (Herald)