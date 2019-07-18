Rangers: Daniel Candeias holds talks with Turkish club

Daniel Candeias scored a double in Rangers' friendly victory over Marseille on Sunday

Rangers have "reluctantly but respectfully" allowed Daniel Candeias to talk to a Turkish side about a possible move, says Steven Gerrard.

The Portuguese winger, 31, is in the final year of his Ibrox contract.

He was not involved in either leg of Rangers' 10-0 Europa League first qualifying round rout of St Joseph's.

Speaking after Thursday's 6-0 home win, manager Gerrard said he wanted Candeias to "stay and fight for the shirt", but feels the player "wants to move on".

The club Candeias is poised to join is reported to be Genclerbirligi and the Ibrox manager added: "I had a conversation on Wednesday with Daniel and he said he wanted to go and speak to a team in Turkey. We've had an approach and we had a real adult conversation.

"I said I wanted him to stay and fight for the shirt and be part of the squad but he said he wants to go and explore the situation in Turkey so we reluctantly but respectfully granted him permission.

"He's a good man and been a good servant so we'll see how that one develops. I have to respect Daniel and keep a lot of the conversation private but it boils down to him wanting to be a regular starter."

A hat-trick from Alfredo Morelos, Jermain Defoe's double and a first Rangers goal from Joe Aribo propelled Rangers into the Europa League second qualifying round at the expense of the Gibraltarian part-timers.

Gerrard made nine changes to the XI that won the first leg 4-0, with Aribo and Morelos giving the hosts a 2-0 half-time lead, before they cut loose after the break.

"Certain people in the starting were quite nervous and tentative and went for the safe option but we were a lot more positive in the second half and entertained the fans," Gerrard said.

"I expected us to be better in the first half and the crowd went a bit flat but we were responsible for that. The onus was on us to play quicker and be more positive."