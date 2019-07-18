Kilmarnock: Angelo Alessio 'sorry' for Connah's Quay Europa League exit

Angelo Alessio has taken charge of just two games but is already under pressure

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio is "sorry" for his side's humiliating Europa League exit but has questioned Connah's Quay Nomads' robust approach.

The Scottish Premiership side lost 2-0 at home to go out 3-2 on aggregate in the first qualifying round.

Stuart Findlay was sent off after conceding the penalty that led to the second goal, with Ryan Wignall later dismissed for the Welsh part-timers.

"Every action was a foul, a yellow or red card. Unbelievable," Alessio said.

"Connah's Quay gave away a lot of fouls, but this is their strength."

The Italian, who was assistant to Antonio Conte at Juventus, the Italy national team, and Chelsea, is in his first role as a manager.

And in just his second match in charge after replacing Steve Clarke, his Kilmarnock side's first European campaign in 18 years ended in ignominy as Nomads progressed to face Partizan Belgrade.

"It was very disappointing," Alessio said. "In the first half we had three opportunities to score, but in the second half the game was no good.

"I'm sorry. I didn't think this game [would go wrong] after the right result last week. At the same time I thought this team had the quality, the strength and the right motivation to come back in this game."

Questions around Alessio - analysis

Former Kilmarnock goalkeeper Cammy Bell on Sportsound

There are 100% questions around Alessio. He's a newcomer to management. It was a massive risk for Kilmarnock given the way Steve Clarke built the club.

I thought they'd bring in a British manager who wouldn't change too much. They went a bit wayward, despite his CV being impressive, but he's not worked in Scotland.