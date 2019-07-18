Dolly Menga: Livingston striker set for loan move

Dolly Menga
Dolly Menga (right) netted the only goal in Livingston's win over Rangers last season

Livingston's Angolan striker Dolly Menga is on the brink of a season-long loan move to Atletico Petroleos de Luanda in his homeland.

The Scottish Premiership club confirmed the 26-year-old has travelled for talks with Angola's top flight runners-up.

But while the African outfit announced the deal on Tuesday, Livingston say it has not yet been finalised and remains subject to international clearance.

Menga joined last summer on a two-year deal and scored twice in 26 games.

