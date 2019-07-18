Swansea City: Chris Pearlman to leave role as chief operating officer

Chris Pearlman arrived at Swansea City in October, 2016

Swansea City's chief operating officer Chris Pearlman is to leave the club.

The American former sports business executive was appointed in October 2016 following the club's takeover by US-based investors Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien.

Pearlman is moving to a role to help Kaplan and Levien's plans for their Major League Soccer club DC United.

A Swans statement said Pearlman would continue "contributing where required on important projects at Swansea City".

Pearlman said: "I will be leaving Swansea with a heavy heart. I have loved my time here and I would like to thank everyone, especially the people of Swansea, for welcoming me and my family into the community with open arms.

"It is a fantastic football club with phenomenal staff and supporters who live and breathe Swansea City."

Levien said Pearlman had made a "major contribution" to the Championship club's business operations and chairman Trevor Birch thanked him for his "hard work and commitment".